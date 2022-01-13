Sainsbury's store and petrol station closes in Stoke-on-Trent
- Published
Sainsbury's has closed one of its supermarkets and petrol stations in Stoke-on-Trent.
The firm has not said how many staff at the Hanley store have been affected but said it would look to redeploy workers elsewhere in the company.
"We understand this will be an unsettling time for those affected," a spokesperson added.
The supermarket giant is in the middle of a restructuring programme and announced a £261m loss in April.
The retailer said it was responding to changing consumer habits and the growth of online shopping.
The closure, which leaves Sainsbury's with one store in Stoke-on-Trent, adds to the number of retailers to shut down in Hanley in the past 15 months.
Debenhams, Marks & Spencer, Top Shop and Top Man and one of two Greggs stores have all closed since October 2020.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk