BBC News

Sainsbury's store and petrol station closes in Stoke-on-Trent

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The closure in Hanley leaves Sainsbury's with one store in Stoke-on-Trent

Sainsbury's has closed one of its supermarkets and petrol stations in Stoke-on-Trent.

The firm has not said how many staff at the Hanley store have been affected but said it would look to redeploy workers elsewhere in the company.

"We understand this will be an unsettling time for those affected," a spokesperson added.

The supermarket giant is in the middle of a restructuring programme and announced a £261m loss in April.

In November 2020, it said it would cut 3,500 jobs, close 420 Argos outlets and all its meat, fish and deli counters.

The retailer said it was responding to changing consumer habits and the growth of online shopping.

The closure, which leaves Sainsbury's with one store in Stoke-on-Trent, adds to the number of retailers to shut down in Hanley in the past 15 months.

Debenhams, Marks & Spencer, Top Shop and Top Man and one of two Greggs stores have all closed since October 2020.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics