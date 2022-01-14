Alleged Staffordshire killer posed as gas worker
- Published
A man accused of the murder of two pensioners posed as a gas worker to remove a padlock from one victim's home, a jury heard.
Amos Wilsher, 28, is accused of killing Arthur Gumbley and Josephine Kaye.
His trial heard DNA evidence found on a screwdriver, a hat, a security light, a soap tin and a fingerprint on the side of a car linked him to a robbery which led to Mrs Kaye's death.
His brother, Jason Wilsher, 22, is on trial accused of Mr Gumbley's murder.
Mrs Kaye, 88, died in hospital in 2020, three weeks after suffering a broken leg when she was repeatedly thrown to the floor at her home in Harington Drive in Park Hall, Stoke-on-Trent.
The brothers are alleged to have been part of a three-person gang who killed 87-year-old widower Arthur Gumbley in a raid on his home in Little Aston, Staffordshire, in 2017.
At the trial at Coventry Crown Court, prosecutor QC Simon Denison said Mrs Kay had lived alone after her husband's death and on the day of the attack was suffering with a hiatus hernia and had arthritis of the spine, when a gas company had been conducting works on her home street.
"Earlier on 27 February, she thought about 13:00, Mrs Kaye said that someone she thought was one of the gas men had been to tell her that the gas would be going off, and she said that man had taken the padlock for her gate," Mr Denison said.
He said the gas "never did go off" and the prosecution suggested the man who removed the padlock was the same who later returned to Mrs Kaye's home and robbed her.
Prosecutors alleged Amos Wilsher returned to the property at about 18:30, ringing the doorbell after interfering with a security light.
Mr Denison said when Mrs Kaye answered the door, he claimed to be a police officer before threatening her with a screwdriver, demanding to know where money was.
"He repeatedly threw her to the floor, picked her up and threw her down again as he dragged her through her house," Mr Denison said.
"He took about £900 that he found in her purse."
Jurors heard a safe containing £20,000 was taken by the masked intruder, whom Mrs Kaye told police was wearing a bobble-type hat with a badge, a dark hooded jacket and red gloves.
Both men deny murder and charges of conspiracy to rob, as well as wounding with intent over a third pensioner who was attacked at his home in Creswell, near Bolsover.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk