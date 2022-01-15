HS2: Staffordshire roadworks to begin later this year
Roadworks linked to the HS2 high-speed railway will begin near an M6 junction later this year.
Work at Hanchurch Interchange, which connects the motorway to the A500, are part of plans to manage traffic ahead of building the line in Staffordshire.
Work is continuing on the western section of the line between the West Midlands and Crewe.
HS2 representatives told Staffordshire County Councillors that work will also begin near Lichfield this year.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said improvements will be made at Wood End Lane, alongside modifications to the A515 and carriageway widening.
Other highways work is set to include construction of a bridge and associated slip roads across the M6 at Yarnfield Lane near Stone.
Jason Pacey, head of community and stakeholder engagement for Phase 2a of HS2, which will run through Staffordshire to Crewe, told Staffordshire County Council's prosperous overview and scrutiny committee: "We are nearing the end of ground investigation work.
"By the end of March we will have finished with the vast majority."
He said within the next few weeks, infrastructure company Balfour Beatty are expected to start securing sites for early environmental works they are doing along the line.
Contracts are expected to be awarded to companies later this year for advanced civil works, the committee was told.
