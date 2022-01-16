Lichfield councillor resigns from Tories over parties
A Tory councillor has resigned from the Conservatives over the revelations about Downing Street lockdown parties.
Lichfield District Councillor Alastair Little told BBC Breakfast he had left the Tories in order to better represent the public mood.
He said people had told him they think Boris Johnson should step down.
An internal investigation, led by senior civil servant Sue Grey, is being held into the gatherings, and six Tory MPs have called on the PM to resign.
Mr Johnson has admitted he attended a "bring your own booze" gathering in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020, during the first Covid lockdown.
On Tuesday, Lichfield's Conservative MP Michael Fabricant defended the parties saying: "Boris and others felt sorry for people who are working long, long hours and they were simply spilling out from their own offices into a secure garden which is an integral part of Number 10."
Mr Little, who will continue as an independent councillor, said he was "forced" to resign from the party to give residents "the voice which they want publicly, which is to support the resignation of Boris Johnson".
"I have not had anyone say anything other than that Boris Johnson should be resigning," Mr Little added.
"This is a very emotional time we have all been through for the last two years.
"I myself have had a very tragic loss. My tragedy is no worse or better than anyone else's, the whole country has suffered.
"While they have been partying in Westminster, we have stuck to the rules, they obviously have not."
Although he said the party has done a "very good job nationally" he believes it cannot move forward as its "moral authority has gone".
