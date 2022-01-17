Two die and two injured after Staffordshire crash
Two people died and another two were left seriously hurt after a crash in Staffordshire.
A 73-year-old man and 74-year-old woman died in hospital after the collision at the The Fillybrooks, on the A34 near Stone, at 16:45 GMT on Sunday.
Another man, aged 29, and a 24-year-old woman were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Staffordshire Police said the victims' next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.
A 17-year-old girl was also travelling in the grey Ford Grand C-Max the older couple were in, but she was unharmed.
The other car involved was a black Mercedes AMG and police have asked any witnesses to the crash to come forward.
