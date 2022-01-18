Audley: Hundreds oppose greenbelt warehouse plan
- Published
Hundreds of people have signed a petition opposing warehouses proposed for greenbelt land in Staffordshire.
Public consultation has begun as Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council looks to draw up its latest Local Plan.
Part of the survey suggests using land between J16 of the M6 and the village of Audley for a "major employment scheme".
But campaigners said it would have a "devastating impact" on the area.
The Local Plan, set to cover projects until 2040, earmarks land for housing and other uses.
Under the consultation exercise, the council suggests there is high demand for new warehouses for businesses in the borough.
The council said building on the land near Audley could create up to 3,300 jobs but would mean permanent loss of greenbelt land.
The petition, signed by more than 1,200 people, opposes the loss of the greenbelt and states the impact of large warehouses "would be significantly detrimental".
Audley resident Colin Billbee says the village does not have the routes to cope with the traffic that could be created by the development.
"All the roads around here are little back lanes and alleys, none of which were built to deal with this sort of thing," he said.
The borough council said it could not comment on any potential development for the land as it was privately owned.
People can comment on the authority's website until 24 January, it added.