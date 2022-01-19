Cannock Chase: Developers to pay more to help care for beauty spot
Developers building homes around a Staffordshire beauty spot will soon have to pay more money to support it.
Currently those wanting to build within 4.9 miles (8km) of Cannock Chase have to pay £159 per property, but that is set to rise to £290 from April.
The "area of influence" - the zone within which developers are required to pay the sum - will also be extended to 9.3 miles (15km).
The move was agreed by Stafford Borough Council at a meeting on Thursday.
It manages the fund on behalf of a partnership that also includes Staffordshire County Council.
Part of the money will be used to improve access and infrastructure, such as car parks, paths and signs.
Cannock Chase SAC Partnership has put forward a 15-year, £7.8m plan to protect vulnerable areas, while maintaining access for visitors, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Frances Beatty, cabinet member for economic development and planning, said: "It's a very fragile landscape and this money is very valuable to us.
"It has internationally important species, internationally important landscapes and nationally important heritage features - it is a very special place."
She said the money would also be useful to show "the best of Cannock Chase", an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, as it prepares to welcome mountain bike competitions as part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, being hosted in Birmingham.