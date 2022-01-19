A34 crash: Couple killed on Staffordshire road identified
- Published
A couple who died after two cars crashed in Staffordshire have been named by police.
Megan and Barry Salt died in hospital after their Ford Grand C-Max was in collision with a Mercedes AMG A on the A34 near Stone on Sunday.
A 24-year-old woman in the Mercedes remains in a stable condition in hospital and a 29-year-old man has since been discharged, police said.
A 17-year-old girl in the couple's Ford was uninjured.
Staffordshire Police is appealing for information about the collision which occurred at about 16:45 GMT at The Fillybrooks.
The family of Mrs Salt, 74, and her 73-year-old husband from Wednesbury in the West Midlands have asked for privacy as they come to terms with their deaths, the force added.
