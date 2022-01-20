'Severe' delays following Staffordshire M6 collision
- Published
Motorway drivers in Staffordshire are facing "severe" delays after a crash.
The northbound carriageway of the M6 northbound is closed between junction 15, for Stoke-on-Trent, and 16, for Newcastle-under-Lyme.
The collision involved two vehicles and one of those, a lorry, crossed through the central reservation, National Highways said.
Two lanes also remain shut southbound, with delays of more than an hour affecting both sides of the road.
In a post on Twitter, National Highways said: "Emergency services are working at the scene.
"If you're in traffic within the closure we'll update you as soon as we can.
"Thanks for your patience."
It said preparations were being made to turn vehicles from the back of the queue as due to a "large hydraulic fluid spillage" vehicles could not be allowed to pass the scene.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk