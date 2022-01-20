Military brought in as Stoke hospital's Covid cases rise
Sixteen military personnel have been brought in to support a hospital's staff as Covid pressures increase.
A rise in inpatient cases and staff absences have contributed to a "challenging time" at Royal Stoke University Hospital, its trust says.
Military staff will work alongside NHS medics in areas including the A&E department for the next four weeks.
The situation was "constantly under review", medical director Dr Matthew Lewis said.
"We want to reassure our communities that our hospitals are safe," he added.
The University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust declared a "critical incident" earlier in January because of coronavirus pressures.
The move meant some non-urgent operations and outpatient appointments were postponed.
