Catalytic converters stolen from Staffordshire hospital car parks

Catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles at two hospital car parks in a string of thefts in Staffordshire.

They were taken from two Lexus cars at Cannock Chase Hospital on Monday and also a car at Queen's Hospital Burton on Tuesday, police said.

Three other catalytic converter thefts were reported in Tamworth, Lichfield and Perton on Saturday and Tuesday.

Officers have not said whether they are linked but are examining CCTV footage and appealing for witnesses.

Catalytic converters, which reduce the emission of pollutants, contain precious metals.

It is believed by police forces that a rise in the price of the metals, such as palladium and rhodium, are the reason for such thefts.

