'Heartbreaking' fire at historic pub in Burslem
Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze at an historic pub in Staffordshire.
Emergency crews were sent to the Leopard pub in Burslem on Saturday afternoon.
Smoke can be seen from some distance and members of the public have gathered as crews try to put the fire out.
The pub is known as the place where Josiah Wedgwood and James Brindley met to discuss building the Trent and Mersey Canal in 1765.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had eight crews at the scene and police and paramedics were also in attendance.
The fire has been described on social media as "heartbreaking" as it is such an important part of the town's heritage.
"The Leopard in Burslem is on fire, so sad seeing our heritage drift off in smoke across the city," posted Twitter user @Kendie.
It is thought the pub has been derelict in recent times, however Stoke-on-Trent Live reported earlier this month that several cannabis plants were found growing inside the premises.
