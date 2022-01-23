Staffordshire care providers to share £4m to cope with pandemic
- Published
More than £4m is to be used towards recruiting and retaining carers in Staffordshire as the affects of the pandemic on staffing continues.
The two grants are to help keep services running as absences and the impact of people isolating bites.
Care providers have been particularly hard hit by Covid-19 and the government wants the money to be used quickly, Staffordshire County Council said.
The government grants must be used by 31 March, the authority said.
In November, home care workers in the county were offered loyalty bonuses to help tackle staffing shortages. as demand for adult social care rose by 21% in 2021 compared with pre-pandemic levels.
