Camp Bestival announces Weston Park line-up
Fat Boy Slim, Rag 'n' Bone Man and Becky Hill will headline a new festival on the Shropshire and Staffordshire border from Camp Bestival's organisers.
Camp Bestival started in 2008 at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, and will expand to a second, "sister" event in Weston Park between 18 and 21 August.
The Proclaimers, EMF, Heather Small, Scouting for Girls and Shed Seven are also due to perform.
Co-curator Rob da Bank said it was "exhilarating" to start a new event.
Alongside the musical acts, he said Camp Bestival Shropshire would host comedy, yoga, stunt motorbike riding, theatre and wellbeing workshops.
BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox would also host a "no-holds-barred" fancy dress event on Fancy Dress Saturday, organisers added.
Rob da Bank said in October 2021 organisers had been looking to expand their offering to meet demand and picked Weston Park following a recommendation from a friend.
"I'm not exaggerating, it's one of the best festival sites we've ever seen, beautiful trees, beautiful woodlands... it's absolutely stunning," he told BBC Radio Shropshire.
The site used to be the home of the V Festival until Virgin announced in October 2017 it would no longer sponsor the event after 22 years.
August's Camp Bestival Shropshire is set to take place three weeks after Camp Bestival Dorset.
