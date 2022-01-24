Burton-upon-Trent stabbing: Man in hospital with serious chest wound
- Published
A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in the chest.
Officers were called to Short Street, Burton-upon-Trent at 19:00 GMT on Saturday.
A 21-year-old man suffered a "serious" wound to his chest and was taken to Coventry University Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and Staffordshire Police has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.