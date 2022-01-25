Leopard pub fire: Veteran entertainer's sadness at blaze
Veteran entertainer Pete Conway said a historic pub which has been damaged by fire will be "sorely" missed.
Fire ripped through The Leopard, in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, after a suspected arson attack on Saturday.
Mr Conway, 78, father of Stoke-born singer Robbie Williams, has enjoyed meeting family and friends and singing at the pub.
"It's part of our history disappeared in one hit. And it's been so special to me over many, many years," he said.
About 40 firefighters tackled the blaze at the town's famous pub and four men were arrested and bailed following the incident.
The pub was where Josiah Wedgwood and James Brindley met to discuss building the Trent and Mersey Canal in 1765.
It was also the basis for The Tiger pub in books by novelist Arnold Bennett, historians say.
Mr Conway said it was a "huge loss" for Burslem which had been "built around" the pub.
"It was a very 'oldle worlde' warm, friendly type of pub," he said.
He had spent "many happy hours" there, as had his father and grandfather, he added.
Mr Conway shot to fame after winning television talent show New Faces in 1973 and spent many years as a professional singer before retiring.
He has sometimes joined Robbie on stage, including on ITV's X Factor.
Mr Conway had also enjoyed singing at the pub and would go to see his friend Johnny Fenton who ran karaoke there.
"They used to do karaoke which I used to pop into every now and then and I used to enjoy that of a Thursday night," he said.
Frank Sinatra classics and Sweet Caroline were among his favourite choices.
The Leopard had also become the venue, prior to the pandemic, where he met up with an old group of friends for their annual Christmas gathering.
He said son Robbie was not a regular at the pub but was saddened by news.
"He cares about the heritage of Stoke and I have spoken to him. It's such a shame," he added.