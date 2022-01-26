Being A Question of Sport quiz compiler is a Fenton's man dream job
- Published
Compiling questions for one of television's longest running quizzes is a dream come true for a self-confessed "nerd" from Staffordshire.
James Knowles, from Fenton, has spent the last seven months working on the BBC's quiz show A Question of Sport.
He has joined the rebooted series with host Paddy McGuinness and said he pinches himself every day.
"A Question of Sport allows me to be the biggest nerd possible and nobody frowns upon it," he said.
The programme recently celebrated its 50th birthday and said goodbye to previous host Sue Barker and team captains Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson.
Mr Knowles said he works in a small team collating the trivia for new captains Sam Quek and Ugo Monye and their weekly sport star contestants.
He said he felt the new presenters were "doing a tremendous job" and it was "just time for the new guard to become icons just like their predecessors".
"It's so far fetched from my dream, I didn't think anything like this was possible," he said.
"Ever-evolving role"
"I feel so fortunate to work on such an iconic quiz - I pinch myself every day. it's fantastic.
"I love being a bit of a nerd and finding out various statistics, whether it be football or any other sport."
He said he became aware of the job vacancy after previously working with the series producer and said he was "very fortunate" he was hired.
"It's been a wonderful rollercoaster of the last seven or eight months. I only started last summer but I've enjoyed every moment of it," he added.
Compiling the questions was "quite daunting" but as he is a sport's fan and with help from the internet, "everything's at our fingertips, it's just knowing where to look."
"We're always learning," he added.
"It's an ever-evolving role".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk