Kayley Mahood jailed for killing ex-boxer boyfriend
- Published
A woman who stabbed her ex-boxer boyfriend to death has been sentenced to eight years for manslaughter.
Kayley Mahood, 30, fatally stabbed Oliver O'Toole, 31, at their home on Rosliston Road, in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, on 25 July 2021.
He died at the scene shortly after 12:30 BST and was found slumped on a garden wall.
She was convicted at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday after the trial heard she acted in self-defence.
The court had previously heard how the couple's relationship had been "tempestuous" and both had used violence.
Police were called to Rosliston Road to reports that a man had been stabbed in the left side of his chest.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, the former professional boxer died at the scene.
Mahood was arrested and a knife was found in the kitchen.
Det Ch Insp Dan Ison, of the force's Major Investigations Department, said he welcomed the judge's sentence.
"I know no sentence or time in prison can ever bring back a loved one and would like to reiterate our sincere condolences to Oliver's family and friends."
