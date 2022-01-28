Stoke-on-Trent pub fire prompts heritage protection plan
Stoke-on-Trent's heritage needs to be safeguarded, the council leader says, in the wake of a huge fire that badly damaged a historic pub.
The blaze tore through The Leopard Hotel in Burslem on Saturday, prompting evacuations of nearby residents.
Although derelict in recent years the grade II listed pub is best known as a key meeting place for industrialists Josiah Wedgwood and James Brindley.
Council leader Abi Brown said the building could still have a future.
She said there had been a "huge amount" of interest concerning The Leopard, adding that the local authority was "absolutely very keen to save the frontage".
"The Leopard Hotel still has a chance to be rebuilt and restored," she said.
"And whilst we will never replace what was there, we do have a chance to help the owners of this building and other such historic buildings in our city."
Ms Brown said the Heritage Congress group would be set up to protect similar properties.
"We are in a space to move forward and work with partners in the city now on looking at wider heritage," Ms Brown said.
The Heritage Congress, which will include the council, local heritage groups, private developers and Historic England, will explore opportunities to create a Stoke-on-Trent Conservation Trust to preserve important buildings.