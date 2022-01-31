Burton upon Trent: Funeral held for regiment's dog
The mascot dog of Staffordshire Regimental Association is getting a town hall funeral with soldier pallbearers after 13 years' service.
The black Staffordshire bull terrier, known as Watchman V, died on 13 January and will be buried on Monday following a service in Burton upon Trent.
He had met nearly all the Royal Family and once "bowed" to the Duke of Edinburgh, handler Greg Hedges said.
"Hundreds paid their respects on his Facebook page when he died," he added.
Watchman V - also known as Somme - is the fifth mascot the Staffordshire Regimental Association has had since World War Two, attending more than 900 events.
He was given the freedom of towns including Tamworth, Newcastle-under-Lyme and Uttoxeter and had two streets in the county named after him.
A Facebook page dedicated to Watchman V and his successor, Watchman VI, has more than 26,000 followers.
Mr Hedges said the dog helped raise thousands of pounds for the association through the sale of his own Christmas cards and calendar.
"He semi-retired in March 2020 and I made him a scarlet Chelsea Pensioner's coat so he could keep going to events," Mr Hedges added.
The funeral will be held at 11:00 GMT on Monday at the town hall in Burton.
Watchman V will be carried out by bearers, including soldiers from the Mercian Regiment, and buried in nearby gardens.
The mayor of East Staffordshire, councillor Patricia Ackroyd, said the mascot was "well loved by everyone who knew him in his extensive career".