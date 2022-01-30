Storm Malik: Man, 72, in hospital after Staffordshire tree fall
A 72-year-old man remains in hospital after being hurt by a falling tree that killed a nine-year-old boy in Storm Malik.
The boy died in hospital after being struck in Winnothdale, near Tean, Staffordshire, at about 13:00 GMT on Saturday.
Staffordshire Police said the boy's family was being supported by officers.
The local parish church remembered the child during a service in which a candle was lit in his memory.
Reverend Nicky Grey said the community would feel the loss keenly.
"It's a rural area with nearby town communities with big hearts - they will want to be there for this family," she said.
Staffordshire Police said the tree fell on the boy and man in an area near to Hollington Road.
They were both taken to Royal Stoke Hospital, where the boy died.
Police said officers remained at the scene with people being asked to avoid the area.
A 60-year-old woman in Aberdeen was also killed by a falling tree amid Storm Malik's high winds on Saturday.
Amber and yellow weather warnings remain in place ahead of a second storm, Corrie, with more disruption expected.
