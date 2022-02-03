Essington: Boy hit by two cars out of critical care
- Published
A six-year-old boy seriously injured when he was hit by two cars has been released from critical care, say police.
He was hurt on Brownshore Lane in Essington, Staffordshire, on Monday afternoon.
The Staffordshire force says the drivers of the cars involved continue to assist officers with inquiries.
There have been no arrests, the force adds.
The boy suffered "life-changing injuries" in the crash and was taken to hospital by ambulance where his condition was initially described as critical but stable.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.