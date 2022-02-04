Former Newcastle-under-Lyme library to become apartments
- Published
A former library is to be turned into housing, after plans were approved.
Built in the 1970s as a department store, the site on Ironmarket in Newcastle-under-Lyme, housed the town's library until it moved to Castle House.
It has remained vacant since and was bought by Drayon Beaumont Group LTD in 2020.
Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Councillors agreed the plans to convert the site to 36 apartments with underground car parking,
The plans, which involve the partial demolition of the building, also include commercial space on the ground floor.
The firm has previously converted other buildings in the area, including the former police station, the Local Democracy Reporting service said.
Councillors were in agreement that it would be positive for the building to be occupied again.
