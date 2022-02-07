M6: Motorway closed in Staffordshire after lorry spills pipe cleaner
- Published
A stretch of the M6 has been closed after a lorry spilled its load of industrial pipe cleaner.
National Highways said the motorway was closed northbound between junction 15 for Stoke-on-Trent and junction 16 for Crewe.
It said the corrosive material needed to be made safe and treated before the carriageway could be reopened.
The organisation said there was currently three miles of congestion on the approach to the scene.
Drivers who need to travel along the M6 are being advised to exit the motorway at junction 15 and rejoin at junction 16.
It said emergency services including the Central Motorway Police Group were also on scene.
