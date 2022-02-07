Museum cuts would take Stoke-on-Trent's 'soul'
Campaigners have hit out at plans to cut museum opening hours in Stoke-on-Trent.
Known as The Potteries, the city rose to become a global centre for the ceramics industry.
However, under the city council's proposals, one pottery museum would close two days a week, while another would close for five months a year.
Tom Wedgwood said it would be like "pressing down on the soul of what has made this city so great".
A descendent of Josiah Wedgwood, who founded the Wedgwood company in 1759, he said the plans were "disgraceful".
A public consultation ends next week.
Under the proposals, the Grade II* listed Gladstone Pottery Museum would only be open to the public and schools from April to October each year, with the site marketed for "filming and events" for the rest of the year, while the Potteries Museum would also lose staff as part of the city council's plans to save £10m.
About 22,000 people have signed a petition against the plans.
Ceramics expert and Antiques Roadshow regular Lars Tharp said the move would see Stoke-on-Trent "side-lined".
He said visitors would be less likely to go to the city if the museums were not guaranteed to be open.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council said the museums did not get the footfall to keep them open seven days a week, and that it was in consultation with the government over the plans.
Council's Leader Abi Brown, said: "There is a need to ensure we are able to continue providing the services we need to."
But she said she was keen to ensure ongoing investment in the museums and they are open for residents when appropriate.
A final decision will be made at the end of the month.
