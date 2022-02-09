Burslem pottery expecting strong year despite rise in gas prices
A pottery business expects another good year, despite rising gas prices.
Norman Tempest, managing director of Royal Stafford, in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, said order books were full, partly because of strong demand from the United States.
He said: "Unfortunately we'll have to put up prices, but I think we've got a strong product and our customers, they won't be happy, but they will pay."
The company also said it was looking to recruit more staff.
Mr Tempest said he closely monitored gas prices and had been expecting the recent rise for some time.
He believes the UK is in a difficult position in relying on other countries and markets for its gas supply.
Royal Stafford gets its gas from the North Sea and Norway, not Russia, but he did not want to say what he expected the likely increase in energy costs to be.
Demand 'just snowballed'
Unlike some other similar businesses though, Royal Stafford now uses kilns which do not have to be firing all the time, so there is no wasted energy, he said..
Talking about the gas price rises, Mr Tempest added: "I'm confident we will get through it."
While some companies have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic, he said Royal Stafford had "had one of the best years".
The factory was forced to close in March 2020, but when it reopened two months later he said demand had "just snowballed from there".
He explained the company does a lot of business in North America and he said demand there did not decline much during the pandemic.
John Nixon, the works manager, said: "Staff's a bit of a problem for us really because I'm running a night shift, a day shift, noon shift and really we feel like we've exhausted the market for labour at the moment."
