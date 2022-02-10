Staffordshire Moorlands parking charges to increase
Car parking charges are set to rise in two Staffordshire towns, following a council review.
The changes will affect car parks in Leek and Biddulph, although free parking will be offered for short stays.
Staffordshire Moorlands Council said charges would apply to longer periods of the day, while contactless and phone payments will also be brought in.
It will consider installing electric vehicle charging points as well.
The local authority said the changes would support "regeneration and economic growth" in the district.
The parking charges currently apply between 09:30 and 15:30 in the two towns, but in future that will be extended to 08:00 to 18:00.
They will increase by up to 80p, depending on the car park and the length of the stay.
A decision on parking in Cheadle will be made at a later date.
The council provides about 1,750 parking spaces in 27 car parks and said it carried out the review to make sure they were "fit for the future".
Councillor Andrew Hart, Cabinet member for Property and Tourism, said car parks needed to support "the future growth of our towns and villages and offers our residents, businesses and visitors the amenities they need as technologies change".
He said they also needed to adapt "to new ways of living and working post-Covid" and promised a review of the charges in 12 months' time.
Sundays will remain free and the free parking for 30 minute visits will apply to the car parks at Wharf Road in Biddulph and Buxton Road, Joliffe Street, Moorlands House, Smithfield South, Stockwell Street and Vicarage Road in Leek.