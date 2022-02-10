Man jailed after admitting 50-minute knife robbery-spree
A man who attempted seven robberies in less than an hour, armed with a large knife, has been jailed for nine years.
Richard Mark Walley, 39, of Uttoxeter Road, Stoke-on-Trent, pleaded guilty to a series of robbery and driving offences committed on 7 January.
Staffordshire Police said six of its officers were injured and several cars were damaged as he attempted to escape.
The force said it had been "a spree of dangerous offending" which caused a "large amount of harm".
Walley admitted two counts of robbery, five counts of attempted robbery, possession of a bladed article in a public place, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and failing to take a breath test.
As well as his custodial sentence he was banned from driving for three years, extended to four-and-a-half years.
Staffordshire Police said the spree started at 14:40 GMT in Stoke-on-Trent when he threatened two households on Ludlow Street, before visiting a number of other properties nearby.
He was able to get away with cash, a mobile phone, a smart watch, car keys and a deck of cards, before driving off in a stolen car.
Walley then tried to steal a number of other vehicles in Newcastle-under-Lyme, the force said, before colliding with other vehicles and deliberately crashing into police cars at 15:15, causing damage put at £14,000.
He was finally stopped and arrested at 15:30.
Staffordshire Police said Walley wrote a letter to the court "apologising to the victims for his actions stating he was going to use his time in prison to rehabilitate".