MP hopeful over Crewe Leighton Hospital redevelopment funding
A £663m bid to fund a major hospital redevelopment could be decided before the end of the year, the local MP has said.
Dr Kieran Mullan, who represents Crewe and Nantwich, said the Mid Cheshire NHS Foundation Trust had made a "good case" and that he was optimistic about Leighton Hospital's chances.
But he added: "At the same time it is a very, tight race."
On Wednesday, the hospital officially opened its new, £15m A&E department.
Dr Mullan said it "represented major investment in the site".
The trust submitted a funding bid to the Department of Health and Social Care in September, seeking money from its New Hospital Programme.
It said it wanted to replace its ageing buildings, some of which date back to the 1970s, and create a carbon neutral site.
Dr Mullan, said: "The hospital has done a great job for making the case."
But he said people had to recognise there were also other hospitals around the country "that would be legitimate places to spend that money".
The Conservative MP also warned that timescales had already shifted, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr Mullan said the new emergency department was a "fantastic new building" and that "for too long the A&E here has been too small".
He said the size of the building had caused problems for staff and patients. The new A&E includes an extra 4,000 sq m (43,055 sq ft).
