Stoke-on-Trent road shut due to debris risk in winds after fire
- Published
A main street in Stoke-on-Trent has been temporarily shut due to the risk of falling debris in stormy weather.
Market Place in Burslem was closed on Wednesday evening in both directions outside The Leopard Hotel - a pub damaged in a fire last month.
The council is concerned this week's high winds could exacerbate the damage, endangering the public.
The closure is set to be reviewed on Friday evening, the authority says.
Storm Dudley caused widespread travel disruption in the country on Wednesday. The Met Office has warned Storm Eunice is set to bring more "extremely high winds" on Friday, when an amber weather warning is in place for the region between 05:00 GMT and 21:00 GMT.
It said there was "a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life", with damage to buildings and homes thought "likely".
Market Place, one of the main roads through Burslem, was closed for several days following the fire on 22 January.
Although derelict in recent years, the Grade II listed pub was best known as a key meeting place for industrialists Josiah Wedgwood and James Brindley.
A spokesman for the council said the road had been shut again on Wednesday in case of further damage to the building, posing a risk of falling debris.
It remained closed "due to continued high winds on Thursday" and Friday's forecast, he said.
On Thursday, Staffordshire Police said an investigation into the fire was continuing.
Four men from Stoke-on-Trent, aged 23, 30, 33 and 51, were arrested at the scene of the fire on suspicion of arson and burglary and later released on bail.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk