Man jailed for Stoke-on-Trent machete rampage
- Published
A knifeman has been jailed for eight years after chasing a man and two children while armed with a machete and cutting the arm of another adult.
Staffordshire Police said Jacob Cuthbert, 23, of Ford Green Road, Stoke-on-Trent, had threatened a group of men with his weapon outside a shop in August 2021 before targeting others.
He partially severed the arm of a man as he fled the scene, the force said.
It added Cuthbert was "very dangerous" and had posed a "serious threat".
Cuthbert will also serve two years and two months on extended licence at the end of his jail sentence.
He was sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Tuesday having admitted assault on a person occasioning them actual bodily harm, wounding with intent, attempted wounding with intent, robbery and affray, plus three counts each of criminal damage and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
Staffordshire Police said Cuthbert's attacks with his nine-inch machete started outside a convenience store on Heathcote and King Street in Stoke-on-Trent, when he threatened a group standing outside.
The force said the man with the children phoned police before being chased by Cuthbert who cut the arm of the other man, and went on to slash two tyres on a van and two more on a bicycle, also assaulting two men, smashing a mobile phone and stealing a £2,500 silver Tag Heuer watch.
Detective Christopher Wright, the officer in charge of the case, thanked the "brave victims and witnesses" who gave evidence.
