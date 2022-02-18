Man denies murder after Stafford hospital assault
- Published
A man has pleaded not guilty to murder, after an 82-year-old was assaulted inside Stafford's County Hospital.
Oliver Kemp, from Stone, died almost a week after he was injured at about 20:00 GMT on 17 February last year, Staffordshire Police said.
Joseph David Phillips, 32, from Riverside Mews, Stafford, denied the charge at the town's crown court.
A case management hearing has been scheduled for 27 May and a trial is due on 27 June.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.