M6: Lorries damaged at Staffordshire service stations
Nearly 40 lorries have been damaged during a crime spree at four service stations on the M6.
Staffordshire Police said it received multiple reports from drivers after the spate on Wednesday.
A total of 36 HGVs were damaged in the county, with their curtains slashed and contents searched, the force said.
It added that although little was taken, the damage would have impact on drivers' livelihoods.
At Hilton northbound services, 19 lorries were targeted, along with a further 10 at Stafford northbound, four at Keele northbound and three on Keele's southbound side.
During one of the incidents, police said, two bottles of red wine were reported stolen from a white Volvo lorry.
Ch Insp Rachel Joyce said: "We would like to encourage HGV drivers to engage with us so we can support them to be safe and secure when they are residing in and travelling around the region.
"Though not a great deal was stolen on these occasions, offenders caused significant damage to the lorries which will of course have an impact on livelihoods and businesses.
"Officers will continue to patrol these areas in the coming days to do what they can to protect HGV drivers from the impact of theft and attempted theft."
