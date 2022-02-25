Man killed in suspected Staffordshire hit-and-run
A man has died after a suspected hit-and-run crash.
Staffordshire Police said officers and paramedics were called to Buttermilk Hill in Hollington, Staffordshire, at about 02:15 GMT on Thursday.
A 32-year-old man, who is yet to be formally identified, was later pronounced dead, the force said.
His family has been informed and is being supported by officers while detectives appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
