BBC News

Man killed in suspected Staffordshire hit-and-run

Published
Image source, Staffordshire Police
Image caption,
Staffordshire Police said the man died after the crash on Buttermilk Hill in Hollington

A man has died after a suspected hit-and-run crash.

Staffordshire Police said officers and paramedics were called to Buttermilk Hill in Hollington, Staffordshire, at about 02:15 GMT on Thursday.

A 32-year-old man, who is yet to be formally identified, was later pronounced dead, the force said.

His family has been informed and is being supported by officers while detectives appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.