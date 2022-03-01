Staffordshire expat teacher in Ukraine 'just here for the children'
- Published
A British teacher sheltering in a basement in Ukraine said people are trying to remain "normal" for the children with them.
Harry Richardson, from Leek in Staffordshire, moved to the country in 2019 after marrying his wife, Alina.
They are staying beneath a school with families, including children as young as three, who he said "don't understand really what is going on".
He said they have been singing and playing games to lift their spirits.
"Children are remarkably resilient, especially the younger ones, they run around and they laugh and they scream and they play games with each other," Mr Richardson said.
"It is hard, you are sitting thinking, 'When will the bomb come? When will the rocket come?'. It is a constant thought. It may be in the shadow of your mind, but it is a constant thought."
Since the invasion on Thursday the couple have posted videos online from their location around 100 miles (160km) south of Kyiv to plead for help for Ukraine.
Although people are "trying to keep calm", Mr Richardson said he can tell that some adults are "very, very frightened".
"Bravery manifests itself in different ways," he said. "I just am here for the children, I am here for the people."
His wife, meanwhile, has been monitoring people's health and on Monday left the bunker to retrieve supplies. She returned safely earlier.
Mr Richardson said Alina had decided to return home in the hope of collecting some items and despite their uncertainty about how safe it would be, decided it was the best time due to the talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders in Belarus.
"We did think about it but you can only hide in a bunker for so long, sometimes you have to go out get fresh clothes, soap, get fresh water if you can, food to share with everybody here.
"She is very much the organiser, she is very brave as well," he said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk