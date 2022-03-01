Man charged with manslaughter over woman's death in Audley
A man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter following a woman's death.
Clare Bell, 42, was found dead at an address in Church Street, Audley, Staffordshire, on 9 August 2020.
Mark Lee Clowes, 51, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre earlier, charged with manslaughter.
Magistrates released Mr Clowes, of Church Street, Audley, on conditional bail ahead of a further hearing at Stafford Crown Court on 4 April.
