Valerie Freer's murder in Whittington linked to aggravated burglaries
- Published
Detectives have linked the murder of a woman found dead at a village house with two aggravated burglaries.
Valerie Freer, 68, was pronounced dead after being found on her driveway on Lichfield Road in Whittington, Staffordshire, on Thursday.
A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of her murder remains in custody.
Police said Mrs Freer's death is being linked to a number of incidents in the area since 9 February, including the two aggravated burglaries.
The Staffordshire force said officers are currently waiting to speak to the man arrested in connection with Mrs Freer's death.
Officers have appealed for information about a red Peugeot 208 that is thought to have been in the area between 9 and 24 February.
The force said the vehicle was hired in London on 9 February and is believed to have been driven by a white man, of slim build said to have thick dark hair and a foreign accent.
Det Supt Tom Chisholm urged anyone with information about the Peugeot's movements, or who saw anything out of the ordinary in the village, to come forward.
"We know that this incident will have deeply shocked the community and that is why work is continuing at pace to understand the timeline of events and the circumstances prior to Mrs Freer's death," he said.
He said officers remain in the area and door-to-door inquiries are continuing but there is not believed to be any wider threat to the community.
He thanked residents for their "continued support".
Mrs Freer's family had paid tribute to her as an "incredibly beautiful lady both inside and out".
The force said the family, and others affected, are being supported by specially-trained officers.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk