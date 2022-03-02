Man charged over fatal three-car crash near Nantwich
A driver has been charged with causing the death of a man in a crash that also left a woman seriously injured.
Cheshire Police said three vehicles collided on Haymoor Green Road in Blakelow, near Nantwich, on Thursday.
One of the drivers, a 59-year-old man from Oakmere, died in hospital, and a female passenger was left in a serious but stable condition.
Mark Taylor, 39, has been charged with assault and causing death by dangerous driving.
Mr Taylor, of Railway Street, Crewe also faces charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death while driving without a licence and causing death by driving without insurance.
He appeared at Warrington Magistrates' Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody to appear at Chester Crown Court on 25 March.
Cheshire Police had said a second man was also taken to hospital after the crash, which happened at about 20:40 GMT.
A man and a woman who were in a Land Rover Discovery are believed to have suffered minor injuries, the force added.
