Engineers probe collapse beneath Stoke-on-Trent road
Investigations are being carried out in a bid to ultimately reopen a street, more than two years after subsidence caused huge cracks to appear.
Boatman Drive, Stoke-on-Trent, has been closed by the city council since 2019.
Specialist engineers have been drilling in an attempt to understand what has caused the subsidence.
"The ground beneath the highways has fallen away and taken the road with it," Ian Tamburello, from the local authority, said.
The work is costing the city council about £100,000.
People living on the road have been unable to get to their properties by car with the area around the cracks fenced off.
"My wife has health issues so having to carry shopping around, not being able to get the car outside the house, can be a challenge for us," resident Paul Vince said.
Engineers have filled in the area around the cracks with gravel to allow them to drill under the road.
Stephen Davies is a landlord on the road and said, as the work was carried out he could "see the void" under the road which he said was thought to go some "nine metres to the bedrock".
The investigation has come after a wrangle over who would carry out the repair with no agreement for several months.
A survey by Severn Trent Water revealed ground movement at the site, but they said it was not their responsibility and housebuilder Redrow Midlands said the roads were adopted by the council in 2012.
Mr Tamburello said the local authority "had to invest a significant amount of money to find a unique repair design".
The overall investigation for the authority is set to take two weeks, but the council said the findings would not be made public.
