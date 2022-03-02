Ukraine conflict: JCB announces pause in business with Russia
British construction equipment manufacturer JCB says it has "paused" all operations in Russia.
That includes work at its offices in the Russian capital Moscow and at a small factory it has in that area which supplies the Russian market.
The company said it had also paused the export of machines and spare parts to that country.
It took the decision following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and said it was making no further comment.
JCB, which is based at Uttoxeter, in Staffordshire, opened its Russian factory in 2016.
It has 22 factories and more than 750 dealers around the world.
