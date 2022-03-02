Bid to trace vehicle's movements after Hollington hit-and-run
- Published
The driver of a vehicle linked to a suspected hit-and-run in which a man died is being sought by police.
Thomas Kent, 32, died at about 02:15 GMT of 24 February on Buttermilk Hill in Hollington, Staffordshire.
Detectives say they are tracking a dark-coloured vehicle that entered the village about an hour before his death.
Its movements were traced to JCB World Headquarters, on Station Road, in Uttoxeter, at 01:29, after which point its route becomes unknown.
"It is vital that we speak to anyone who may have been driving in the Hollington area in the direction of Rocester in the early hours of 24 February," Det Insp Pete Cooke said.
"We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured vehicle in the Rocester area from 1.30am onwards."
Mr Kent's cause of death is yet to be confirmed while police appeal for witnesses.
His family remembered him as a "beautiful person, taken from the world too soon".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk