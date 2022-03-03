Doctor Keith Wolverson wrote patients 'need to learn better English'
A doctor wrote inappropriate comments about patients' language skills in 15 medical records and asked a woman to remove a veil despite her objections.
A tribunal heard that in 2018 Dr Keith Wolverson recorded comments including: "They need to learn better English!!"
The doctor also criticised a patient's mother's English language skills.
The tribunal will decide whether the fitness to practise of Dr Wolverson, who has worked in Stoke-on-Trent and Derby, is impaired.
He qualified as a GP in 1999 and had worked in locum roles throughout his career, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service said.
At the time of events leading to these proceedings, Dr Wolverson was working as a locum at urgent care centres in the two cities.
He recorded inappropriate comments about English language skills between January and April 2018 and this was admitted, the tribunal said.
'Do not understand'
In one comment, he stated: "Being here for five years and not being able to explain what is wrong with her daughter, is, frankly, not good enough."
Another patient's records contained: "I do not understand a word these parents are saying!!!"
It was admitted the doctor asked the woman who removed the veil to take it off and that he caused her to do so.
The tribunal ruled Dr Wolverson made the request despite knowing her English was not poor.
He was told the woman, who attended a consultation with her child in May 2018, "wore the veil for religious reasons, and she did not want to remove it, or words to that effect".
Allegations he consulted in March 2018 in Derby with a patient who had fallen down the stairs while carrying her seven-month-old baby, but failed to take appropriate steps to safeguard the child, were found not proved.
A hearing is due to end on Friday, when it could be decided whether Dr Wolverson's fitness to practise is currently impaired.
If that is found, the tribunal will decide what sanction to impose.
