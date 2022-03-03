Valerie Freer murder inquiry: Neck injuries caused death
- Published
A woman found dead at a village house died from injuries caused to her neck.
Valerie Freer, 68, was pronounced dead on the driveway of her home on Lichfield Road, in Whittington, Staffordshire, on 24 February.
A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of her murder is undergoing medical treatment, police said.
Detectives are investigating links between Mrs Freer's death and other incidents in the area since 9 February, including two aggravated burglaries.
The force thanked the community for their response to an appeal for information about a red Peugeot 208, thought to have been in the area between 9 and 24 February.
Det Insp Ian Fitzgerald said the help had been "invaluable" to the investigation.
"However, I would still like to urge anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area prior to Valerie's death to get in touch with us as soon as possible," he added.
Regular police patrols will be carried out in the area and Insp Karen Green said their thoughts remained with the victim's family and the community.
"We know the local community will be concerned and we do not underestimate the impact that this will have on local people," she said.
Mrs Freer's family had paid tribute to her as an "incredibly beautiful lady both inside and out".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk