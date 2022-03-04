Ukraine: Russian opera at Stafford theatre cancelled over invasion
- Published
A performance by the Russian State Opera has been cancelled as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.
The production of Madama Butterfly was due to be staged at the Gatehouse Theatre in Stafford on 28 March.
The theatre said the cancellation was "the right thing to do".
The production company behind the show, Amande Concerts, said it strongly condemned the violence in Ukraine and was not linked to the Russian "state" as a political entity.
It added: "This brand acts as an umbrella for the presentation of artists of many different nationalities that have graduated from institutions in Russia and former Soviet countries."
Stafford Borough Council said it fully supported the decision by Freedom Leisure, which runs the theatre on behalf of and the authority, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The Gatehouse said all ticket holders would automatically receive a full refund.
Coventry's Belgrade theatre has also cancelled performances for later this month as well as its Russian State Ballet shows which were scheduled for November.
Meanwhile, Russian State Ballet visits were previously cancelled by Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, The Royal and Derngate in Northampton and the Bristol Hippodrome.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk