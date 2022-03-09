Staffordshire ready for Ukrainian refugees, leaders say
2022-03-09
Staffordshire stands "ready and able" to welcome Ukrainian refugees, a letter from council leaders to the prime minster and home secretary said.
The letter told Boris Johnson and Priti Patel the government's actions in the conflict so far are welcome but adds "We must now do more."
All leaders in the county have signed the letter, which was discussed in a meeting of Tamworth Borough Council.
A minute's applause was held as a mark of respect to the people of Ukraine.
The letter reads:
Dear Priti Patel and Boris Johnson,
As the world has watched the horrific events in Ukraine, citizens living in free democratic countries have considered how they can best play their part in assisting the unfolding crisis.
We welcome the actions taken so far by this government against the Putin regime and are proud to see that President Zelensky [of Ukraine] counts the UK among the greatest allies.
But we must now do more.
We write to you, as Staffordshire local authority leaders, to let you know that we stand ready and able to welcome those displaced by war in Europe.
We have the skills, the authority and the willingness to assist in housing and supporting families seeking refuge from the horrors of war.
And I urge you to clear a bureaucratic path as quickly as possible for these families who urgently need our assistance.
The meeting was told a collection in Tamworth had raised £23,000 of goods which would now be sent to Ukraine.
