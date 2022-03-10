Thomas Kent death: Man arrested after fatal Hollington crash
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing a death by dangerous driving.
Thomas Kent, 32, died at about 02:15 GMT of 24 February on Buttermilk Hill in Hollington, Staffordshire.
Detectives say they have arrested a 23-year-old man from the Staffordshire area.
He remains in custody, said Staffordshire Police, who have asked people not to speculate on the circumstances of Mr Kent's death.
Officers were seeking a dark-coloured vehicle in connection with the collision which they believed had travelled from Tean through Hollington and into Rocester at about 01:30 on 24 February.
Mr Kent's family remembered him as a "beautiful person, taken from the world too soon".
