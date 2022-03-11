Valerie Freer: Man charged with Whittington driveway murder
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a woman on her own driveway.
Valerie Freer, 68, was pronounced dead home at her home on Lichfield Road, in Whittington, Staffordshire, on 24 February.
Alexander Verdu Munoz, 26, of no fixed address, is also charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, one count of burglary, possession of a bladed article and dangerous driving.
He is set to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre later.
The murder charge relates to the 24 February death, while the other charges relate to incidents that took place on 12 and 21 February, said Staffordshire Police.
A post mortem examination confirmed Mrs Freer died as a result of injuries to her neck.
Det Insp Ian Fitzgerald thanked the community for their "patience and understanding" during the investigation.
Mrs Freer's family had paid tribute to her as an "incredibly beautiful lady both inside and out".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk