Memorial pays tribute to NHS workers who died because of Covid
A memorial service has been held at the National Memorial Arborteum for people who lost their lives to Covid.
NHS frontline workers gathered at the Staffordshire memorial park to pay tribute to colleagues two years after the global pandemic was declared.
A minute's silence was held as NHS staff gave speeches about their time caring for patients.
Nurse Felicity Pass spoke about helping a dying woman, but said she was honoured to have cared for people.
"It was horrible, but I look back and I am so grateful I was honest with her, because that's what she wanted - honesty," Ms Pass, an acute oncology clinical nurse at Royal Derby Hospital and Queen's Hospital in Burton, said.
Rev Paul Nash, chaplain at Birmingham and Women's Children Hospital, said staff and carers sacrificed their "mental and physical health" with many paying the ultimate sacrifice with their lives.
"We will never, ever forget and we will be forever grateful," he said.
NHS Charities Together, who helped organise the event, said it had raised over £150m through donations and planned to use the money to help staff and carers.
"We continue to raise funds thanks to the amazing public [and] very much still looking after the mental health of staff as well as patients."said Ellie Orton, from the charity, said.
There are now place for a permanent 25-acre memorial at the arboretum.
