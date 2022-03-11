BBC News

More arrests over Bentilee house fire

The fire was in Beverley Drive, Bentilee, Stoke-on-Trent

Two more arrests have been made by police following a house fire that left a woman and a girl seriously injured.

The men aged 19 and 21 from the Stoke-on-Trent area were detained on Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, but have since been released on police bail.

It followed the blaze in Beverley Drive, Bentilee, on 16 December.

A woman, 31, remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital, but the 13-year-old girl has been discharged.

It means a total of 11 people have now been detained in connection with the fire.

Staffordshire Police repeated a call for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact officers.

