Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Staffordshire
- Published
A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in Staffordshire.
The man, aged in his 30s, collided with a white BMW on Six Ashes Road by the A458 Bridgnorth Road junction at about 13:30 GMT on Saturday.
He suffered serious injuries in the crash and was confirmed dead at the scene, Staffordshire Police said.
The driver of the BMW, a woman in her 50s, was taken to Russells Hall Hospital. Any witnesses have been asked to contact police.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.